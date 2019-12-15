Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 20 and swipes two
Hart had 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Magic.
Hart scored at least 20 for the second time this season while contributing across multiple categories. It was also the third time through 20 appearances that Hart has drained at least four treys, and he continues to provide pretty well-rounded production off the bench for a team that prefers to push the pace.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...