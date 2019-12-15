Hart had 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Magic.

Hart scored at least 20 for the second time this season while contributing across multiple categories. It was also the third time through 20 appearances that Hart has drained at least four treys, and he continues to provide pretty well-rounded production off the bench for a team that prefers to push the pace.