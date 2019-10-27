Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 23 points in first start of season
Hart had 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during New Orleans' 123-126 loss against Houston on Saturday.
Hart made the most of his first start to the season, although this trend might not last for long since he should return to the bench once Jrue Holiday gets back to the starting lineup. Even if he comes off the bench he might provide decent value, as he provides decent rebouding and defensive numbers while scoring at least 15 points in each of his three appearances so far. New Orleans play against Golden State on Monday.
