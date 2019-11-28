Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores nine in return
Hart accumulated nine points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.
The Lakers exposed Hart's rust as the third-year guard finished with a minus-24 net rating in his first appearance back from a seven-game absence. While he was thoroughly outplayed by Keinrich Williams, Hart had the upper hand prior to being sidelined. Once he gets up to speed, it's fair to expect Hart to re-assert himself as the go-to small forward for the Pelicans.
