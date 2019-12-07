Hart scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in a loss to the Mavericks on Saturday, adding three rebounds.

It's a game that most Pelicans owners will want to forget as no one seemed to be able to get going in this one, especially Hart, who had one of his worst games of the season. After producing value that only a deep-leaguer could love through his first two seasons, Hart has crept onto the standard league radar in New Orleans. While it may not have shown in this contest, the Villanova product is an underrated rebounder. Grabbing 6.2 rebounds, and drilling 2.2 triples per game, Hart is currently worth a look in most leagues. However, his sneaky value could take a hit when Zion Williamson makes his Pelicans debut, as Brandon Ingram will slide to the small forward spot more often, potentially stealing some of Hart's minutes. It's a situation worth monitoring when it comes around. For now, Williamson still has no timetable.