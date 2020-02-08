Pelicans' Josh Hart: Set to start Saturday
Hart is expected to start Saturday against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Brandon Ingram (ankle) is unavailable Saturday, opening a spot in the starting five for the Pelicans. Hart has started 11 games this season and averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 33.0 minutes in those contests.
