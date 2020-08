Hart (knee) will play and start in Thursday's season finale against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hart came into the contest as a game-time call, but as evidenced by this news, he won't miss the final game of the season. With Jrue Holiday (elbow), Zion Williamson (knee) and Brandon Ingram (knee) already ruled out, Hart could end up seeing plenty of action if he sees meaningful minutes.