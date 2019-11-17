Pelicans' Josh Hart: Sidelined Sunday
Hart (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Hart will be withheld from a third straight game while he battles left knee and ankle sprains. The Pelicans will be extremely shorthanded in the second half of the back-to-back set; Hart is one of five players ruled out of the contest, while two more players are listed as doubtful and another two are questionable.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.