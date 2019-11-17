Play

Hart (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Hart will be withheld from a third straight game while he battles left knee and ankle sprains. The Pelicans will be extremely shorthanded in the second half of the back-to-back set; Hart is one of five players ruled out of the contest, while two more players are listed as doubtful and another two are questionable.

