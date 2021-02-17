Hart chipped in with 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Hart has been dealing with back spasms lately but he hasn't missed any time as of yet, and the injury doesn't seem to be affecting his play of late. Hart has struggled with consistency at times due to his bench role, but it's worth noting he has scored at least 20 points twice already -- with both games coming over his last five appearances.