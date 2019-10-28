Pelicans' Josh Hart: Starting again Monday
Hart is starting Monday's game against the Warriors at shooting guard, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jrue Holiday was ruled out of Monday's matchup due to a knee sprain, and Hart will get to run with the first unit for a second straight contest as a result. He scored 23 points and finished with three rebounds along with two steals and an assist over 34 minutes in his last start Saturday against Houston.
