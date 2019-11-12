Pelicans' Josh Hart: Starting in place of Ingram
Hart is back in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Houston.
Hart wasn't in the initial starting lineup released by New Orleans, but after Brandon Ingram was a late scratch due to knee soreness, the team revealed Hart would take his place. He's put up 12 or more points in each of his three starts this year.
