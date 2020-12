Hart is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Heat.

Eric Bledsoe (undisclosed) and JJ Redick (undisclosed) are both out Monday, so Hart will enter the starting five. The 25-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 block in 27.0 minutes for the Pelicans last season and is expected to come off the bench once the team is at full strength.