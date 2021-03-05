Hart will start in Thursday's game against Miami.
With both Zion Williamson (toe) and JJ Redick (heel) on the sidelines, Hart should be in line for a bigger role in the team's last game before the All-Star break. Given that the team has a week off prior to its next game, Hart will likely return to the bench after the break.
