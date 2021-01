Hart will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

The 25-year-old will join the starting five for the first time this season since Lonzo Ball (knee), Eric Bledsoe (eye) and Zion Williamson (COVID-19 protocols) are unavailable in Los Angeles. Hart is averaging 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.1 minutes this season, but he should be more involved offensively Wednesday.