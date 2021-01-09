Hart scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Hornets.

While he fell just short of double-digit boards for the third straight game, Hart compensated with his best scoring performance of the season, including a season-high four made threes, just one game after he failed to score at all against the Thunder. The 25-year-old guard has been remarkably effective on the glass so far, averaging a career-high 8.6 boards through nine games, but his inconsistent offensive game has limited his fantasy utility.