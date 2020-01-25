Hart went off for 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Hart had been listed as probable due to a sore left ankle and was able to give it a go as expected. He earned the fourth-most minutes for the Pelicans for the second straight contest and turned in a terrific stat line in this one, posting his fifth double-double through 39 appearances this season. Hart has surpassed his double-double total from last season, and he has a decent chance to top his career-best eight double-doubles, which he accomplished as a rookie back in 2017-18. With that being said, there will be no shortage of competition for playing time, especially if New Orleans stays relatively healthy in the second half of the campaign and doesn't enter sell mode at the trade deadline.