Hart had two points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to San Antonio.

The 25-year-old had a strong game on the glass with nine rebounds, but his shooting struggles prevented any scoring production. Hart is averaging 8.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists off the bench over the past six games.