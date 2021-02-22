Hart scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and contributed 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in the Pelicans' 120-115 overtime victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

Hart played a huge role in the largest comeback in franchise history for the Pelicans. The guard came away with his fifth double-double of the season and did a terrific job defending the Celtics' talented wing scorers. While Hart's scoring is down a bit from a season ago, he's averaging a career-high 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.