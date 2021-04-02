Hart (thumb) added 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds and five assists across 47 minutes during Thursday's overtime loss to the Magic.

Hart got the spot start and set a new personal best in minutes played as the Pelicans were missing Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Lonzo Ball (hip). He has been a beast on the glass of late, grabbing double-digit boards in four of his last five contests. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Hart has been rather consistent on the glass for most of the season but has had spurts where he's failed to produce in the scoring department.