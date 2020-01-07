Pelicans' Josh Hart: To draw spot start
Hart is starting Monday against Utah, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Hart has started just four games all season, but he'll run with the first unit Monday with Jrue Holiday (elbow) out of the mix. He's averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five matchups off the bench.
