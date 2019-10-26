Hart will get the start Saturday against the Rockets, Pels' studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.

The Pels will be without Jrue Holiday on Saturday, so Hart will move into the lineup at one guard spot next to Lonzo Ball. Hart played 26 minutes in the Pelicans' last game Friday night, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. He has 19 boards through the team's first two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories