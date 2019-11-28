Pelicans' Josh Hart: Upgraded to probable
Hart (knee) is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's game against the Lakers, though he remains a game-time decision, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Hart remains a game-time decision, making him a tenuous DFS play. He's missed the past seven games due to a left knee sprain but averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.4 steals in27.7 minutes prior to suffering the injury.
