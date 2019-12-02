Hart had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Thunder.

Hart posted his third double-double through 13 appearances while stuffing the stat sheet. With the Pelicans down several front court players in Derrick Favors (personal), Kenrich Williams (ankle), Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles), Hart helped out in a big way on the glass and on the defensive end. Miller is out for the season while Williamson is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks, and if Favors and/or Williams remains sidelined for Tuesday's matchup versus the Mavericks, expect Hart to be extremely active once again.