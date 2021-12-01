Hart (knee) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
How Hart fares in pregame warmups will determine his availability Wednesday evening. Look for an update on his status closer to tip.
