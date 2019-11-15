Pelicans' Josh Hart: Won't play Saturday
Hart (knee/ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Miami.
Hart is dealing with sprains to his left knee and ankle, which will cause him to miss his second consecutive game. The 24-year-old also seems unlikely to be available for the second game of the back-to-back Sunday versus Golden State, but the team has made no official declarations about his status beyond Saturday.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.