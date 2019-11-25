Pelicans' Josh Hart: Won't play Sunday
Hart (knee) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Hart came into the day questionable, but a sprained left knee will ultimately cost the third-year wing his seventh consecutive contest. Prior to the injury, he was off to a great start, averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 made threes in just under 28 minutes per contest.
