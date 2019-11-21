Pelicans' Josh Hart: Won't play Thursday
Hart (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against Phoenix, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Hart will be held out for a fifth-straight game as he continues to recover from a left knee sprain. Look for Kenrich Williams to get another start in Hart's absence.
