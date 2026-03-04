Oduro agreed Wednesday with the Pelicans on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

A second-year big man out of Providence, Oduro could get the chance to make his NBA debut at some point during the final month of the season now that he's been awarded the Pelicans' third and final two-way spot. After being cut by the Pelicans in October, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound center has spent the entire season in the G League with New Orleans' affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Through 35 appearances with the Squadron, Oduro has averaged 14.4 points (on 56.3 percent shooting from the field), 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.