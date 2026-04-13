Oduro notched four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

After spending most of his time with the G League's Birmingham Squadron, Oduro was rewarded with a one-year, two-way contract with the Pelicans in March. He had been waived by New Orleans during training camp last year, so Oduro will likely be fighting for a contract opportunity this fall once again.