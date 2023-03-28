Richardson supplied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Richardson scored at least 10 points for a second consecutive contest and for the third time over his past three appearances. The veteran wing continues to play 20-plus minutes per game, but his overall production has been modest, making him a difficult option to trust in fantasy on a daily basis.