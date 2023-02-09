The Pelicans acquired Richardson from the Spurs on Thursday in exchange for Devonte' Graham and second-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, the non-contending Spurs moved off the veteran wing on an expiring deal to get more draft capital back in return along with a slightly younger player in Graham. Over 23.8 minutes per game with San Antonio this season, Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals. He should slot in as a reserve and could take some minutes away from Dyson Daniels (ankle) and Naji Marshall.