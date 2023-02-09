Richardson was dealt from the Spurs to the Pelicans on Thursday in exchange for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, the Spurs moved off the veteran to get younger. In 23.8 minutes per game, Richardson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He should slot in as a reserve in the backcourt and could take some minutes away from Dyson Daniels.