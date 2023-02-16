Richardson was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Richardson received back-to-back technicals early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game and was forced to head back to the locker room. He will finish the contest with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes. Richardson's next chance to see the court will come Feb. 23 against the Raptors.