Richardson closed Saturday's 122-114 win over the Clippers with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

Richardson was unable to impact the game Saturday, continuing what has been a somewhat disappointing few weeks. After initially being inserted into the starting lineup following his trade to New Orleans, Richardson has since settled into a 20-minute role on most nights, affording him very little time in which to compile meaningful stats. Barely inside the top 200 over the past weeks, Richardson is fine to ignore outside of very deep formats.