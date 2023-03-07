Richardson (personal) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Richardson missed back-to-back games while attending to a personal matter, but it appears he'll be back in the mix Wednesday. He started four straight contests before his absences and averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 27.5 minutes during that stretch.