Richardson (personal) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Richardson missed back-to-back games while attending to a personal matter, but it appears he'll be back in the mix Wednesday. He started four straight contests before his absences and averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals in 27.5 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Active and starting•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Questionable with quad contusion•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Solidifies role Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Starting Thursday•