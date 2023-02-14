Richardson finished Monday's 103-100 win over the Thunder with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals across 34 minutes.

It didn't take long for Richardson to find a role in New Orleans, as he played a team-high 34 minutes off the bench Monday. That is a season high for the 29-year-old, who was acquired by the Pelicans on Thursday. Richardson also set a season high with five steals. If he is going to remain among the leaders in minutes for New Orleans, Richardson's fantasy value will take a big jump with the change of scenery.