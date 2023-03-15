Richardson recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers.

Richardson scored 19 points during Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers but was much less effective Tuesday while playing under 20 minutes for the first time since Feb. 15. The 29-year-old has come off the bench in his last four appearances and has averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game during that time.