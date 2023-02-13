Richardson doesn't appear on the Pelicans' injury report for Monday's game against the Thunder.

The 29-year-old wing thus looks on track to make his Pelicans debut in Oklahoma City, after he sat out Friday's 118-107 loss to the Cavaliers following his acquisition from the Spurs one day earlier. Assuming Richardson was able to practice over the weekend, he should settle into a spot on the Pelicans' second unit, though he could struggle to reach the 23.8 minutes per game he averaged for the Spurs earlier this season.