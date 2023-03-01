Richardson has been diagnosed with a right quad contusion and is questionable Wednesday against the Blazers, the Pelicans announced.
The Pelicans are already very thin on the wings, so this obviously isn't ideal. If Richardson is unable to play, we could see Trey Murphy reemerge with a sizable bump in fantasy value. Naji Marshall also stands to benefit as he's someone who can play multiple positions.
