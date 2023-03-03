Richardson has been ruled out for Friday's game against Golden State due to personal reasons.
Richardson recently dealt with a quad issue that didn't force him to miss any games, but he'll be sidelined for Friday's matchup while tending to a personal matter. He's started in his last four appearances, but Trey Murphy, Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels will likely be in line for increased playing time against the Warriors.
