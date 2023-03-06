Richardson (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Richardson continues to tend to a personal matter and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Kira Lewis are candidates to see increased run once again Monday.
