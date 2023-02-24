Richardson racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to Toronto.

Richardson ran with the opening five Thursday, supplanting Trey Murphy who played just 23 minutes off the bench. While it is unclear whether this will stick for the foreseeable future, Richardson should certainly be on the radar across all formats at this point. Having provided solid two-way production in the past, he makes for an interesting acquisition. With clear top-90 upside, managers could do worse than grabbing him to see what happens.