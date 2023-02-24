Richardson will join the first unit for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Richardson will make his first appearance in the starting lineup with the Pelicans Thursday, joining CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas in the first five. In six starts with the Spurs this season, Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 29.1 minutes.