Richardson will join the first unit for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Richardson will make his first appearance in the starting lineup with the Pelicans Thursday, joining CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas in the first five. In six starts with the Spurs this season, Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 29.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Ejected Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Leads team in minutes in debut•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Omitted from injury report•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Won't play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Spurs' Josh Richardson: Solid in loss to Raptors•