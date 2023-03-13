Richardson finished Sunday's 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four steals, two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes.

Since returning to the Pelicans last week after a two-game absence due to a personal matter, Richardson has lost his spot in the starting five to Trey Murphy. While he doesn't appear on track to regain that role -- especially after Murphy went off for a career-high 41 points Sunday -- Richardson could continue to routinely clear 25 minutes off the bench for as long as Brandon Ingram (groin) remained sidelined. If he can continue to receive the level of playing time he earned Sunday, Richardson could prove to be a useful streaming option for three-pointers and defensive stats.