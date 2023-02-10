Richardson (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Richardson was dealt from San Antonio to New Orleans on Thursday but won't be able to suit up for his new team a day later. However, he'll be in attendance at Friday's game and should be available Monday against Oklahoma City as long as he doesn't have any issues with his physical.
