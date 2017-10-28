Pelicans' Josh Smith: Expected to be available
Smith is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland, ESPN reports.
Smith officially signed with the Pelicans on Saturday afternoon, and the veteran was present at the team's walk-through, indicating that he'll likely be an option off the bench. Smith, who did not play in the NBA last season, appeared in 26 games in China in 2015-16, averaging 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. If he does, indeed, play Saturday, Smith's minutes would likely be limited.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Smith: Officially signing with Pels•
-
Pelicans' Josh Smith: Not available to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Smith: Will sign with Pelicans•
-
Josh Smith: Signs three-month deal in China•
-
Rockets' Josh Smith: Goes 0-for-3 from field in series finale•
-
Rockets' Josh Smith: Fouls out in 23 minutes Monday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...