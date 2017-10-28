Smith is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland, ESPN reports.

Smith officially signed with the Pelicans on Saturday afternoon, and the veteran was present at the team's walk-through, indicating that he'll likely be an option off the bench. Smith, who did not play in the NBA last season, appeared in 26 games in China in 2015-16, averaging 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. If he does, indeed, play Saturday, Smith's minutes would likely be limited.