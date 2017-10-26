Pelicans' Josh Smith: Not available to play Thursday
Smith (coach's decision) will not be available for Thursday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith just signed with the Pelicans a day ago, so that doesn't give him enough time to get ready for his team debut. It's especially unfortunate, as he would have provided some much-needed depth in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis (knee) likely sitting out. The Pelicans next play against the Cavaliers on Saturday, which is likely Smith's target date to partake in his first game with the Pelicans.
