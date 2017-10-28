Smith will officially sign with the Pelicans on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Smith was waiting to receive clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association before signing, but the proper paperwork has now been filed and the veteran will join the Pelicans as an injury exemption. As such, Smith's stay in New Orleans will likely be relatively short, and he should be avoided in fantasy contests until his exact role with the team is clear. Last season in China, Smith averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26 contests.