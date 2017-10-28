Pelicans' Josh Smith: Officially signing with Pels
Smith will officially sign with the Pelicans on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Smith was waiting to receive clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association before signing, but the proper paperwork has now been filed and the veteran will join the Pelicans as an injury exemption. As such, Smith's stay in New Orleans will likely be relatively short, and he should be avoided in fantasy contests until his exact role with the team is clear. Last season in China, Smith averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26 contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Smith: Not available to play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Smith: Will sign with Pelicans•
-
Josh Smith: Signs three-month deal in China•
-
Rockets' Josh Smith: Goes 0-for-3 from field in series finale•
-
Rockets' Josh Smith: Fouls out in 23 minutes Monday•
-
Rockets' Josh Smith: Hasn't played in last five games•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...