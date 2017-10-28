Smith will be active for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The newly signed Smith was with the team at shootaround Saturday morning, and coach Alvin Gentry has confirmed that he'll be an option off the bench after officially signing with the team less than 24 hours ago. Smith is unlikely to see a significant workload, though the Pelicans are starved for depth on the wing.