Pelicans' Josh Smith: Will sign with Pelicans
Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
With 12 previous years of NBA experience, Smith is no stranger to the league, though his last action came during the 2015-16 season split between the Rockets and Clippers. Most recently, Smith has been playing with the Sichaun Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocks across 26 games. With injuries to the likes of Anthony Davis (knee) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) at the two forward spots, as well as Alexis Ajinca (knee) and Omer Asik (illness) at center, Smith should add some much-needed depth to the frontcourt. He was signed under an injury hardship exception.
