Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: 25 points and 12 dimes in loss
Holiday finished with 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks.
Holiday continued his excellent season with another strong all-around performance. The 10-year veteran, who has one of the best targets in the league in Anthony Davis, is scoring and distributing at a career-best rate, averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes in 36.7 minutes per game.
