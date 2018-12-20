Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: 25 points and 12 dimes in loss

Holiday finished with 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks.

Holiday continued his excellent season with another strong all-around performance. The 10-year veteran, who has one of the best targets in the league in Anthony Davis, is scoring and distributing at a career-best rate, averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes in 36.7 minutes per game.